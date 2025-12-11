Modi's Diplomatic Odyssey: Bridging Three Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a diplomatic journey to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, with the focus on reinforcing bilateral ties in trade and defense. The four-day visit, commencing Monday, aims to bolster India's regional influence and collaborate on shared interests in various sectors.

Modi's itinerary begins with a visit to Jordan, where discussions with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein are expected to delve into the broad spectrum of Indo-Jordan relations. This visit underscores India's dedication to mutual growth and stability in the region, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Following Jordan, Modi will continue to Ethiopia and then to Oman, with strategic dialogues set to advance cooperation in trade, energy, and culture. Of significant importance is the anticipated free trade agreement with Oman, marking a milestone in 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

