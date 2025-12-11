Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Odyssey: Bridging Three Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman to strengthen bilateral relations. The trip aims to boost cooperation in trade, defense, and other areas, reflecting India's commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Key agreements, including a potential free trade deal with Oman, are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:46 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Odyssey: Bridging Three Nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a diplomatic journey to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, with the focus on reinforcing bilateral ties in trade and defense. The four-day visit, commencing Monday, aims to bolster India's regional influence and collaborate on shared interests in various sectors.

Modi's itinerary begins with a visit to Jordan, where discussions with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein are expected to delve into the broad spectrum of Indo-Jordan relations. This visit underscores India's dedication to mutual growth and stability in the region, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Following Jordan, Modi will continue to Ethiopia and then to Oman, with strategic dialogues set to advance cooperation in trade, energy, and culture. Of significant importance is the anticipated free trade agreement with Oman, marking a milestone in 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025