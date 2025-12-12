Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: India Defends Arunachal Pradesh Status

India has strongly addressed the detention of an Arunachal Pradesh-born woman at Shanghai airport with China, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. The Indian government has taken diplomatic actions in both New Delhi and Beijing, underscoring the state's undisputed status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:46 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: India Defends Arunachal Pradesh Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed serious concerns to China regarding the recent detention of a woman from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai airport. The issue has been raised at high levels in both New Delhi and Beijing, with the Indian government firm on its stance that Arunachal Pradesh is indisputably part of India.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, detailed in a Lok Sabha session that the Indian citizen detained held a valid passport and was en route Tokyo via Seoul. The government remains vigilant, especially concerning the safety of Indians abroad, swiftly addressing any incidents with foreign authorities.

This incident adds to the strained ties between the two nations, as China continues to claim Arunachal Pradesh, referring to it as 'South Tibet'. However, India has consistently repudiated this claim, asserting the state's integral status within the country, ensuring the safety and rights of its citizens are upheld globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025