Diplomatic Tensions Flare: India Defends Arunachal Pradesh Status

India has expressed serious concerns to China regarding the recent detention of a woman from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai airport. The issue has been raised at high levels in both New Delhi and Beijing, with the Indian government firm on its stance that Arunachal Pradesh is indisputably part of India.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, detailed in a Lok Sabha session that the Indian citizen detained held a valid passport and was en route Tokyo via Seoul. The government remains vigilant, especially concerning the safety of Indians abroad, swiftly addressing any incidents with foreign authorities.

This incident adds to the strained ties between the two nations, as China continues to claim Arunachal Pradesh, referring to it as 'South Tibet'. However, India has consistently repudiated this claim, asserting the state's integral status within the country, ensuring the safety and rights of its citizens are upheld globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)