Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado: Champion of Venezuela's Peaceful Transition Amidst Global Tensions

Maria Corina Machado, Nobel Peace Prize winner, addresses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's potential exit. Focused on peaceful transition, she defies a travel ban to reach Oslo. U.S. military moves in the region add tension, as Trump amplifies pressure amid disputed elections and allegations against Maduro's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:27 IST
Maria Corina Machado: Champion of Venezuela's Peaceful Transition Amidst Global Tensions
Maria Corina Machado

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado made a bold assertion on Friday regarding Venezuela's political future, declaring that President Nicolas Maduro will leave power, regardless of whether a transition is negotiated or enforced. Machado, visiting Oslo despite a travel ban, emphasized her dedication to a peaceful turnover.

Her statement coincides with a significant U.S. military presence in the southern Caribbean, as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to remove Maduro from power. Recently, the U.S. seized a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, escalating the situation.

Having been barred from entering the Venezuelan presidential race, Machado maintains confidence in Venezuelan forces' alignment with a duly elected civil authority. Aligned with Trump's hardliners, she underscores the need for Resolute action against Maduro's alleged criminal affiliations, spotlighting Venezuela's strategic significance in U.S. national and hemispheric security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025