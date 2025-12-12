Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado made a bold assertion on Friday regarding Venezuela's political future, declaring that President Nicolas Maduro will leave power, regardless of whether a transition is negotiated or enforced. Machado, visiting Oslo despite a travel ban, emphasized her dedication to a peaceful turnover.

Her statement coincides with a significant U.S. military presence in the southern Caribbean, as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to remove Maduro from power. Recently, the U.S. seized a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, escalating the situation.

Having been barred from entering the Venezuelan presidential race, Machado maintains confidence in Venezuelan forces' alignment with a duly elected civil authority. Aligned with Trump's hardliners, she underscores the need for Resolute action against Maduro's alleged criminal affiliations, spotlighting Venezuela's strategic significance in U.S. national and hemispheric security.

