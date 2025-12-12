Activist Push for Separate Vidarbha State Stirs Legislature

On Friday, journalist and activist Prakash Pohare was detained at the Maharashtra legislature after vocally advocating for a separate state of Vidarbha.

Pohare, known for his work with 'Deshonnati' newspaper, was led away by security after loudly declaring 'Vegla Vidarbh Jhalach Pahije' (a separate Vidarbha state must exist). He was released shortly thereafter.

This incident follows similar actions during the 2023 winter session, aiming to highlight the persistent demands for a Vidarbha state, with its proposed capital at Nagpur, amid ongoing concerns for local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)