Left Menu

Activist Push for Separate Vidarbha State Stirs Legislature

Prakash Pohare, journalist and activist, was briefly detained for shouting slogans for a separate Vidarbha state in Maharashtra's legislative assembly. Pohare has been advocating for Vidarbha, with Nagpur as its capital, to address farmers' issues. His actions have drawn attention amid ongoing demands for decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:35 IST
Activist Push for Separate Vidarbha State Stirs Legislature
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, journalist and activist Prakash Pohare was detained at the Maharashtra legislature after vocally advocating for a separate state of Vidarbha.

Pohare, known for his work with 'Deshonnati' newspaper, was led away by security after loudly declaring 'Vegla Vidarbh Jhalach Pahije' (a separate Vidarbha state must exist). He was released shortly thereafter.

This incident follows similar actions during the 2023 winter session, aiming to highlight the persistent demands for a Vidarbha state, with its proposed capital at Nagpur, amid ongoing concerns for local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025