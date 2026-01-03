Left Menu

Shock Waves as US Captures Venezuela's Maduro in Covert Strike

The United States conducted a sudden military operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to face narco-terrorism charges in the US. The swift action has destabilized Venezuela's leadership and sparked significant international reactions, raising questions about its legality and future global implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:08 IST
The United States executed a rapid military operation in Venezuela on Saturday, apprehending President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. American officials state they will face narco-terrorism charges in US courts, leaving Venezuela in a state of shock and with an unclear leadership scenario.

The attack, which included explosions and low-flying aircraft in Caracas, has left details of casualties murky. The unilateral move by the US is causing geopolitical ripples, as international leaders absorb its destabilizing effects and debate its legality under international law, given the supposed claims by the Trump administration against Maduro's legitimacy.

In response, Maduro's government condemns the US action as an 'imperialist attack,' urging citizens to protest. Regional and global powers, including Cuba and Russia, denounce the invasion, while European allies call for adherence to international law. As the world reacts, the future of Venezuela hangs in the balance.

