North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

North Korea intensified global tensions on Sunday by launching ballistic missiles just as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung commenced a crucial state visit to China. The move comes shortly after the United States took decisive military action in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro.

The missile tests, the first from North Korea in two months, have been interpreted as a direct message to China's leadership to rethink its alliance with South Korea, amidst ongoing discussions on denuclearisation. The launches witnessed strong rebuke from both South Korea and Japan, with urgent calls for cessation of such provocative acts.

As North Korea flexes its military capabilities, the international community remains alert. The U.S. has dismissed any imminent threat while consulting closely with allies. Meanwhile, leaders in Beijing are expected to mediate peace efforts in the region as discussions between President Xi Jinping and President Lee progress.