Shashi Tharoor: Navigating Political Currents in Congress

Shashi Tharoor, a senior member of the Congress Working Committee, addressed the media on Monday about recent controversies sparked by his statements, asserting he had always aligned with party directives.

At the Kerala state Congress's Lakshya 2026 leadership camp, Tharoor clarified that his comments in Parliament, though sometimes controversial when taken out of context, were in line with the party's stand. He emphasized the importance of reading full texts before forming opinions.

Refuting claims that he strayed from party ideology, Tharoor reiterated his commitment to Congress, despite standing unsuccessfully for the presidency. On Kerala's financial prospects, he advocated for increased investment to spur employment. Tharoor also touched upon Congress's electoral ambitions and remained confident about the party's future in Kerala, vowing active engagement in upcoming elections.

