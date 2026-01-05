Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor: Navigating Political Currents in Congress

Shashi Tharoor addresses recent controversies surrounding his statements, asserting his alignment with party principles whilst maintaining a stance on leadership and state elections. He emphasizes reading full content over headlines and supports democratic processes within the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:21 IST
Shashi Tharoor: Navigating Political Currents in Congress
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor, a senior member of the Congress Working Committee, addressed the media on Monday about recent controversies sparked by his statements, asserting he had always aligned with party directives.

At the Kerala state Congress's Lakshya 2026 leadership camp, Tharoor clarified that his comments in Parliament, though sometimes controversial when taken out of context, were in line with the party's stand. He emphasized the importance of reading full texts before forming opinions.

Refuting claims that he strayed from party ideology, Tharoor reiterated his commitment to Congress, despite standing unsuccessfully for the presidency. On Kerala's financial prospects, he advocated for increased investment to spur employment. Tharoor also touched upon Congress's electoral ambitions and remained confident about the party's future in Kerala, vowing active engagement in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

 India
2
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in CAA Protest Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in CAA ...

 India
3
Climbing the Everest of Funding: The Hindu Kush Himalaya's $12 Trillion Climate Challenge

Climbing the Everest of Funding: The Hindu Kush Himalaya's $12 Trillion Clim...

 Nepal
4
NCCCL Secures Major Contract with Lodha Developers for Alibaug Tower

NCCCL Secures Major Contract with Lodha Developers for Alibaug Tower

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026