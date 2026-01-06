In a recent address, Ukraine's foreign minister alleged that Russian forces have been systematically targeting U.S. businesses operating in Ukraine. This follows a direct strike on Bunge, a significant U.S. agricultural producer located in Dnipro.

According to Andrii Sybiha, Russia's repeat attempts to hit the facility prove the attack was deliberate rather than accidental. His comments, shared on the X social media platform, suggest a pattern of aggression towards American businesses.

Sybiha argues that this hostile action underscores President Vladimir Putin's blatant disregard for the ongoing U.S.-led peace efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, signaling a troubling escalation in tension.