Chrystia Freeland Appointed as Economic Advisor to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tapped former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as his economic development adviser to leverage her investment attraction experience. Freeland will leave her legislative roles to support Ukraine's global fight for democracy and internal resilience during its ongoing conflict.

Updated: 06-01-2026 03:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 03:37 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced the appointment of Chrystia Freeland, Canada's former Deputy Prime Minister, as his economic development adviser. The move aims to bolster Ukraine's economic resilience as the nation continues its struggle for sovereignty. Freeland's experience in attracting investment is expected to play a critical role in these efforts.

Freeland, who has Ukrainian roots, has been a staunch advocate for aiding Kyiv in international circles. She has chosen to serve in this new advisory position without compensation, emphasizing the importance of Ukraine's role in the global fight for democracy. Her exit from Canada's Parliament will necessitate a special election for her replacement, despite her current party's near-majority standing.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will oversee the upcoming electoral process triggered by Freeland's decision to step down. This change occurs amid a stable political landscape in Canada, with the Liberal party maintaining confidence in governance and public support, as shown in recent polling data.

