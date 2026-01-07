Allegations Fly in Controversial Political Worker Shooting

A political clash leading to a fatal shooting has sparked allegations from BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy, who accuses Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy of orchestrating the incident.

The altercation arose on January 1 over a banner near Reddy's house, resulting in the shooting of Rajashekhar, a Congress worker.

Reddy unveiled a video purportedly showing the shooting involving a Congress leader's gunman, demanding immediate action from authorities against the responsible legislator.

