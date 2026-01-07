Allegations Fly in Controversial Political Worker Shooting
BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy claimed that the killing of a political worker was premeditated and blamed Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy. The shooting occurred during a clash over a banner in Ballari. Video evidence allegedly reveals the involvement of a Congress leader's private gunman in the incident.
A political clash leading to a fatal shooting has sparked allegations from BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy, who accuses Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy of orchestrating the incident.
The altercation arose on January 1 over a banner near Reddy's house, resulting in the shooting of Rajashekhar, a Congress worker.
Reddy unveiled a video purportedly showing the shooting involving a Congress leader's gunman, demanding immediate action from authorities against the responsible legislator.
