Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Greenland's Future

Denmark and Greenland's foreign ministers are set to meet U.S. officials to discuss the controversial proposal by President Donald Trump to take control of Greenland. The meeting follows Trump's persistent threats, despite opposition from Washington and Greenland's political parties pushing for independence.

Denmark and Greenland's foreign ministers will engage in discussions with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding President Donald Trump's ongoing intentions to assume control over Greenland.

The proposal, which initially surfaced during Trump's first presidential term in 2019, has resurfaced, leading to heightened diplomatic tensions. Both Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt have expressed concerns.

Greenland, under Danish rule for centuries, has been on a gradual path to independence since 1979, a sentiment echoed by all political factions on the island. As a result, there's widespread opposition in both Washington and Greenland.

