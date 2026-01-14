Left Menu

Japan's First Female PM Pushes for Snap Election Amidst Strong Approval

Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, is set to dissolve the lower house of Parliament to call a snap election, leveraging her strong approval ratings. The move aims to secure more seats for her party, the LDP, and its coalition, while critics argue it delays crucial budget discussions.

Updated: 14-01-2026 16:49 IST
Sanae Takaichi
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, plans to dissolve the lower house of Parliament, paving the way for a snap election, as reported by a top official from her party on Wednesday.

Elected in October, Takaichi is capitalizing on her high approval ratings, currently at around 70%, to bolster her party's standing. Shunichi Suzuki, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), revealed that Takaichi intends to act soon after Parliament convenes on January 23.

Critics argue that the move is self-serving and could delay vital budget discussions, as the LDP's coalition only holds a slim majority. Media reports suggest a potential dissolution on January 23 and an election as early as February 8. Winning this election could ease the passage of Takaichi's significant fiscal budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

