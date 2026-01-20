EU's Anti-Coercion Move Amid Trade Tensions

In a startling development, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed the idea of the European Union activating its Anti-Coercion Instrument in light of President Trump's recent tariff threats.

Bessent, speaking to CNBC, anticipates that the EU's strategic response will likely involve forming a dedicated working group rather than immediate drastic measures.

This rarely-used instrument possesses the power to constrain public tenders, investments, and banking activities or limit trade in services, should the EU choose to employ it.

