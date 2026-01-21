Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gambit and Global Economic Moves

Global financial markets faced significant turmoil after President Donald Trump's proposal to purchase Greenland. This unexpected maneuver exacerbated existing market anxieties, causing a notable decline across all three major U.S. equity benchmarks, while the dollar witnessed its steepest fall in a month.

In response to these developments, investors remain hopeful that Trump's forthcoming speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos might signal a de-escalation, reflecting the complex dynamics of international diplomacy and economic strategy.

Although regional stocks were buoyed somewhat by Chinese market gains, and Japanese equities slightly staunched their losses, the overall market remains on edge with a keen watch on upcoming political and economic cues.

(With inputs from agencies.)