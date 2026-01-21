Left Menu

Allegations and Denials: Kadakampally Surendran Speaks on Sabarimala Gold Loss

Kadakampally Surendran, former Devaswom Minister, defends his innocence against allegations of involvement in the Sabarimala gold loss cases. He acknowledges visiting Unnikrishnan Potty but denies accepting gifts. He insists the opposition's accusations are politically motivated and clarifies the limited role a minister plays in temple administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:42 IST
  • India

Kadakampally Surendran, a senior CPI(M) leader and former Devaswom Minister, firmly denied allegations connecting him to the Sabarimala gold loss cases. Speaking to reporters, he confirmed visiting the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, but refuted claims of accepting any gifts.

Surendran acknowledged meeting Potty in 2016 at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala, explaining that Potty invited him to his residence, which he attended with his security team. The CPI(M) leader emphasized that these claims by the UDF opposition were politically driven.

Having been questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gold loss, Surendran stated that the ministerial role does not encompass temple administration, unlike that of a tantri. He also clarified that he did not imply any involvement of Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the controversy.

