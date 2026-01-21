Trump's Bold Greenland Gambit: Great Power, Great Controversy

President Donald Trump is set to intensify efforts to acquire Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, amidst strong European disapproval. This move threatens to exacerbate transatlantic ties, already strained after Trump's first year in office.

In Davos, Trump expressed optimism about striking a deal on Greenland, cited as crucial for U.S. national security. Critics, however, warn it might destabilize NATO, despite Denmark and Greenland proposing alternative solutions for increased U.S. presence on the strategically important island.

Amidst these discussions, Trump is also scheduled to launch a new housing initiative aimed at reducing costs and will highlight U.S. economic achievements, despite domestic dissatisfaction. Meetings with international leaders and discussions on global crises are also on his agenda.

