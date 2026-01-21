Governor's Address Controversy Deepens in Karnataka: A Political Standoff

In a significant political development, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has chosen not to address the state's legislative assembly's joint session scheduled for January 22. The decision has sparked a new chapter in tensions between state governments and governors, particularly in non-BJP ruled states.

Sources suggest that the refusal stems from references to the central government found within the speech. This occurs as similar controversies have arisen in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where governors delivered or omitted contentious addresses.

With the legislative session set to commence, political friction between the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) opposition is expected to intensify, notably concerning the contentious repeal of MGNREGA and the state's refusal to accept the new VB-G RAM G Act.

