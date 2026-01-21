Left Menu

Governor's Address Controversy Deepens in Karnataka: A Political Standoff

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has refused to address the state legislature's joint session, possibly due to controversial references to the Centre. This marks the third recent clash between a state's governor and government. Confrontations are expected between Congress and the BJP-JD(S) over MGNREGA repeal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:39 IST
In a significant political development, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has chosen not to address the state's legislative assembly's joint session scheduled for January 22. The decision has sparked a new chapter in tensions between state governments and governors, particularly in non-BJP ruled states.

Sources suggest that the refusal stems from references to the central government found within the speech. This occurs as similar controversies have arisen in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where governors delivered or omitted contentious addresses.

With the legislative session set to commence, political friction between the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) opposition is expected to intensify, notably concerning the contentious repeal of MGNREGA and the state's refusal to accept the new VB-G RAM G Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

