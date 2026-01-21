A 'Top Gun' Showdown: Aviators, Memes, and Greenland Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump took a swipe at French President Emmanuel Macron over his choice of aviator sunglasses during a speech at Davos, questioning their appropriateness indoors. Macron's office clarified that the eyewear was due to an eye condition. Online memes dubbed Macron's look reminiscent of 'Top Gun'.

Macron's address at Davos strongly rebuked the U.S. for its proposed tariffs targeting Europe, labeling them 'fundamentally unacceptable.' He vowed France would not yield under pressure to acquire Greenland. Trump's retort criticized European leadership and dismissed forceful acquisition of Greenland, yet reiterated his interest in the island.

NATO officials expressed concern over tensions this strategy might induce within the alliance. Meanwhile, Denmark and Greenland presented alternative propositions for greater U.S. involvement in Greenland. This debate adds another layer to the complex geopolitical discourse at the World Economic Forum.

