Denmark and Greenland: United Against U.S. Annexation Aspirations
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Greenland to reaffirm support against U.S. President Trump's annexation interest. Both Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized Greenland's sovereignty. NATO's security role in the Arctic was a focal point, amidst tensions over Trump’s territorial demands and military discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:24 IST
Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, made a pivotal visit to Greenland to underscore Denmark's solidarity against U.S. President Donald Trump's recent annexation suggestions.
In Nuuk, Greenland's capital, Frederiksen met with Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, visibly demonstrating unity amid global discussions on Greenland's future status.
The visit comes as a response to Trump's controversial intentions and military assertions over the island, with talks in NATO centered around bolstering Arctic security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
