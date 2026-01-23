Left Menu

Denmark and Greenland: United Against U.S. Annexation Aspirations

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Greenland to reaffirm support against U.S. President Trump's annexation interest. Both Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized Greenland's sovereignty. NATO's security role in the Arctic was a focal point, amidst tensions over Trump’s territorial demands and military discussions.

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, made a pivotal visit to Greenland to underscore Denmark's solidarity against U.S. President Donald Trump's recent annexation suggestions.

In Nuuk, Greenland's capital, Frederiksen met with Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, visibly demonstrating unity amid global discussions on Greenland's future status.

The visit comes as a response to Trump's controversial intentions and military assertions over the island, with talks in NATO centered around bolstering Arctic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

