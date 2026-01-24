Haiti's Political Crossroads: A Leadership Shake-Up in the Making

Top Haitian leaders announced on Friday plans to replace Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, defying U.S. warnings. However, the timeline for this leadership change remains uncertain.

The Transitional Presidential Council (CPT), responsible for overseeing Haiti's prolonged return to elections, disclosed that five of its nine members support Fils-Aime's removal. "We appointed Didier Fils-Aime in November 2024, and now it's up to us to name a new government," CPT member Leslie Voltaire declared.

Despite their intentions, the decision awaits publication in the official gazette to become legally binding. Meanwhile, discussions continue for a suitable succession plan, with potential candidate Alfred Metellus being mentioned. This move occurs amid warnings from Washington about potential repercussions and CPT's upcoming mandate expiration on February 7.