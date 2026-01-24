Left Menu

Haiti's Political Crossroads: A Leadership Shake-Up in the Making

Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council is considering removing Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime. Despite U.S. warnings, five out of nine council members have signed a resolution for his ouster. The decision awaits official publication, while discussions for a political succession continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top Haitian leaders announced on Friday plans to replace Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, defying U.S. warnings. However, the timeline for this leadership change remains uncertain.

The Transitional Presidential Council (CPT), responsible for overseeing Haiti's prolonged return to elections, disclosed that five of its nine members support Fils-Aime's removal. "We appointed Didier Fils-Aime in November 2024, and now it's up to us to name a new government," CPT member Leslie Voltaire declared.

Despite their intentions, the decision awaits publication in the official gazette to become legally binding. Meanwhile, discussions continue for a suitable succession plan, with potential candidate Alfred Metellus being mentioned. This move occurs amid warnings from Washington about potential repercussions and CPT's upcoming mandate expiration on February 7.

