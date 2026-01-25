Political Showdown: The Battle for Southern Nepal
Southern Nepal has become the focal point for election campaigns ahead of the March 5 general elections. Three prime ministerial candidates, including former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli, and Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa, are competing for influence in this pivotal region.
Southern Nepal has taken center stage as the campaigns heat up for the March 5 general elections. The region is witnessing a fierce battle among three prime ministerial hopefuls, with ex-Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, also known as Balen, challenging former PM K P Sharma Oli and Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa.
Balen, a new contender with the Rastriya Swatantra Party, has been actively canvassing in Koshi province, captivating audiences with his speeches and gaining popularity, particularly among the youth. He faces a seasoned rival in Oli, who has a history of electoral success in the Jhapa district.
Meanwhile, Gagan Thapa is targeting Sarlahi in Madhesh province, a strategically important area for any political power play in Nepal. As the election date approaches, both political influence and regional strongholds are crucial to gaining an edge in the volatile political landscape of Nepal.
