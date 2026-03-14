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Political Turmoil Erupts in Kolkata Ahead of PM Modi's Rally

Supporters of TMC and BJP clashed in central Kolkata ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, resulting in injuries and arrests. Allegations from both sides accuse the other of provocation and violence. The incident reflects rising political tensions in West Bengal as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 23:16 IST
Political Turmoil Erupts in Kolkata Ahead of PM Modi's Rally
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In central Kolkata on Saturday, intense clashes ensued between TMC and BJP supporters just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, resulting in eight police officers and a BJP leader sustaining injuries, officials reported.

Amid allegations of stone-throwing at West Bengal minister Shashi Panja's residence in Girish Park, authorities have detained four individuals. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend others involved. The altercation occurred roughly 5 kilometers from the rally venue as BJP supporters converged for the culmination of their statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' before the assembly elections.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of stone-throwing and slogan-shouting by both factions, escalating tensions in a bustling neighborhood. Following these confrontations, law enforcement stepped in, deploying a substantial force to dissipate the mob and restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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