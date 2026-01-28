DMK Gears Up for 'Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyathu' Campaign with Top Orators

The ruling DMK announced its pre-poll lineup for the 'Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyathu' campaign, aiming to reach all 234 assembly constituencies in an intensive push.

The campaign will see leading state ministers, distinguished MPs, and seasoned orators from the party engaging in a blend of public meetings and interactive stakeholder sessions. Starting February 1, figures such as state ministers R S Raja Kannappan and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, along with MP Dayanidhi Maran, will spearhead the outreach.

Emphasizing the DMK government's achievements, the campaign seeks to engage with students, entrepreneurs, and trade unions, gathering grassroots feedback and demands in preparation for the 2026 assembly elections, according to a party press release.

