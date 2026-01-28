Left Menu

DMK Gears Up for 'Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyathu' Campaign with Top Orators

The DMK has unveiled its pre-poll campaign, 'Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyathu', featuring prominent speakers for a month-long outreach program. This campaign involves strategic participation from ministers, MPs, and veteran orators across 234 constituencies, focusing on public meetings, interactive sessions, and showcasing the government's achievements ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Updated: 28-01-2026 09:07 IST
The ruling DMK announced its pre-poll lineup for the 'Tamil Nadu Thalaiguniyathu' campaign, aiming to reach all 234 assembly constituencies in an intensive push.

The campaign will see leading state ministers, distinguished MPs, and seasoned orators from the party engaging in a blend of public meetings and interactive stakeholder sessions. Starting February 1, figures such as state ministers R S Raja Kannappan and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, along with MP Dayanidhi Maran, will spearhead the outreach.

Emphasizing the DMK government's achievements, the campaign seeks to engage with students, entrepreneurs, and trade unions, gathering grassroots feedback and demands in preparation for the 2026 assembly elections, according to a party press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

