Karnataka Legislative Session May Be Extended
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the possible extension of the legislative session beyond the scheduled January 31 conclusion. The decision will be discussed in the Business Advisory Council following the Congress Legislative Party meeting where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted this potential extension.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's legislative session, initially slated to end on January 31, might continue for several more days, according to Home Minister G Parameshwara.
The suggestion came during a Congress Legislative Party meeting where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed seeking the Speaker's permission to extend the session.
A final decision rests with the Business Advisory Council, headed by Speaker U T Khader, which will determine the session's conclusion date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vijay's Political Path: TVK and Congress Alliance in the Spotlight
Political Alliance: Can Vijay's TVK and Congress Revive Tamil Nadu Glory?
Congress Criticizes Modi's Budget Session Rhetoric
Political Alliances: Vijay's TVK and Congress in Tamil Nadu
AAP's Bhagwant Mann Alleges Secret BJP-Congress Collusion in Gujarat