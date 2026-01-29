Left Menu

Karnataka Legislative Session May Be Extended

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the possible extension of the legislative session beyond the scheduled January 31 conclusion. The decision will be discussed in the Business Advisory Council following the Congress Legislative Party meeting where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted this potential extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's legislative session, initially slated to end on January 31, might continue for several more days, according to Home Minister G Parameshwara.

The suggestion came during a Congress Legislative Party meeting where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed seeking the Speaker's permission to extend the session.

A final decision rests with the Business Advisory Council, headed by Speaker U T Khader, which will determine the session's conclusion date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

