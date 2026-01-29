Vijay's Political Path: TVK and Congress Alliance in the Spotlight

S A Chandrasekhar, father of South Indian actor-politician Vijay, has advocated for an electoral alliance between the Congress and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by his son, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Chandrasekhar suggested this strategic move to help Congress reclaim its previous political stature within the state. Speaking at a recent marriage function in Tiruvarur, he highlighted TVK's readiness to bolster Congress, which he described as a party with a rich history and legacy. He suggested TVK's support could offer Congress a path back to political prominence.

However, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai dismissed Chandrasekhar's proposal. Confident in his party's current trajectory under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Selvaperunthagai stated that Congress members are already energized and focusing on their existing alliances. He reinforced Congress's commitment to the INDIA bloc during a meeting in Mahabalipuram.

