Vijay's Political Path: TVK and Congress Alliance in the Spotlight
S A Chandrasekhar, father of actor-politician Vijay, suggested an alliance between Congress and his son's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Tamil Nadu. Claiming Congress's waning influence, he proposed TVK's support to regain their political strength. Congress leader Selvaperunthagai rejected the proposal, emphasizing their existing momentum.
- Country:
- India
S A Chandrasekhar, father of South Indian actor-politician Vijay, has advocated for an electoral alliance between the Congress and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by his son, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Chandrasekhar suggested this strategic move to help Congress reclaim its previous political stature within the state. Speaking at a recent marriage function in Tiruvarur, he highlighted TVK's readiness to bolster Congress, which he described as a party with a rich history and legacy. He suggested TVK's support could offer Congress a path back to political prominence.
However, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai dismissed Chandrasekhar's proposal. Confident in his party's current trajectory under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Selvaperunthagai stated that Congress members are already energized and focusing on their existing alliances. He reinforced Congress's commitment to the INDIA bloc during a meeting in Mahabalipuram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIADMK Leaders Clarify Alliance Stance as Tamil Nadu Elections Approach
Supreme Court Orders ECI to Reveal 'Logical Discrepancy' List Amidst Tamil Nadu Voter Roll Revision
Vijay Decries Tamil Nadu Governance Amid Crime Surge
Vijay's Father Urges Congress for Tamil Nadu Alliance
Honoring a Literary Giant: Kambar Statue Unveiled in Tamil Nadu