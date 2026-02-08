Sanae Takaichi's Historic Winter Election Triumph

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is on the brink of a historical electoral win, as exit polls suggest her ruling coalition is heading for a landslide victory in the lower house election. This potential supermajority could bolster her ability to pass legislative reforms, including a notable defense buildup against China.

The Liberal Democratic Party, led by Takaichi, alongside its partner, the Japan Innovation Party, may capture as many as 366 out of 465 seats. This achievement would mark the LDP's best outcome since 1996. Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, utilized her strong approval ratings to call this rare winter election, drawing focus on her leadership style and political agenda.

While voters appreciate Takaichi's direct approach and commitment to security, her economic strategies have raised concerns. Promises to cut the consumption tax have unsettled financial markets wary of Japan's fiscal stability. Meanwhile, her nationalistic stance has created diplomatic friction with China, adding a complex layer to her anticipated triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)