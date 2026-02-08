Seifert's Sensational Strike Secures NZ Victory

Tim Seifert delivered a stellar performance as New Zealand cruised to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. Seifert's aggressive 42-ball 65 was instrumental in New Zealand reaching the target.

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib had earlier played a pivotal innings, crafting a solid 63 runs which took Afghanistan to a competitive total of 182 for six. Contributions from Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also helped bolster their score.

New Zealand's chase, however, was well-orchestrated with Glenn Phillips providing a substantial partnership alongside Seifert. The team wrapped up the game in 17.5 overs, underlining their dominance early in the tournament.

