Left Menu

Seifert's Sensational Strike Secures NZ Victory

Tim Seifert powered New Zealand to victory with his 42-ball 65 against Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup opener. Despite Gulbadin Naib’s 63 propelling Afghanistan to a competitive 182, New Zealand successfully chased down the target in 17.5 overs with contributions from Seifert and Glenn Phillips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:30 IST
Seifert's Sensational Strike Secures NZ Victory
Tim Seifert
  • Country:
  • India

Tim Seifert delivered a stellar performance as New Zealand cruised to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. Seifert's aggressive 42-ball 65 was instrumental in New Zealand reaching the target.

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib had earlier played a pivotal innings, crafting a solid 63 runs which took Afghanistan to a competitive total of 182 for six. Contributions from Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also helped bolster their score.

New Zealand's chase, however, was well-orchestrated with Glenn Phillips providing a substantial partnership alongside Seifert. The team wrapped up the game in 17.5 overs, underlining their dominance early in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

 India
2
Building Bridges: How Global Trade Negotiators Become Like Family

Building Bridges: How Global Trade Negotiators Become Like Family

 India
3
Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
4
India's Housing Market Remains Robust: Godrej Properties' Ambitious Growth Plans

India's Housing Market Remains Robust: Godrej Properties' Ambitious Growth P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026