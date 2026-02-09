Political Showdown: Tejasvi Surya's Detention Sparks Metro Fare Debate

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday confirmed that BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was detained by police during a metro fare hike protest in Bengaluru. According to Parameshwara, Surya was instructed to hold the demonstration at Freedom Park instead of near the Jayanagar Metro station, where it initially occurred.

G Parameshwara explained, "We detained him temporarily as he insisted on protesting in a location that wasn't authorized. Our police had directed him to shift the protest to Freedom Park. It's vital for all parties involved to communicate and cooperate effectively on metro fare decisions, which requires collective action rather than blame shifting."

The detainment sparked controversy between Karnataka's Congress-led government and the Centre. Tejasvi Surya criticized the state government on social media, highlighting what he described as financial mismanagement leading to fare hikes. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address the alleged fiscal issues impacting 'Namma Metro.'

