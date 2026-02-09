Political Showdown: Tejasvi Surya's Detention Sparks Metro Fare Debate
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed media following BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's detention during a protest against rising metro fares. Surya was taken into preventive custody after disregarding instructions to demonstrate at Freedom Park. The incident highlights growing tension between state and central governments over infrastructure financing and fare increases.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday confirmed that BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was detained by police during a metro fare hike protest in Bengaluru. According to Parameshwara, Surya was instructed to hold the demonstration at Freedom Park instead of near the Jayanagar Metro station, where it initially occurred.
G Parameshwara explained, "We detained him temporarily as he insisted on protesting in a location that wasn't authorized. Our police had directed him to shift the protest to Freedom Park. It's vital for all parties involved to communicate and cooperate effectively on metro fare decisions, which requires collective action rather than blame shifting."
The detainment sparked controversy between Karnataka's Congress-led government and the Centre. Tejasvi Surya criticized the state government on social media, highlighting what he described as financial mismanagement leading to fare hikes. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address the alleged fiscal issues impacting 'Namma Metro.'
