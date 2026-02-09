Left Menu

Political Showdown: Tejasvi Surya's Detention Sparks Metro Fare Debate

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed media following BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's detention during a protest against rising metro fares. Surya was taken into preventive custody after disregarding instructions to demonstrate at Freedom Park. The incident highlights growing tension between state and central governments over infrastructure financing and fare increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:57 IST
Political Showdown: Tejasvi Surya's Detention Sparks Metro Fare Debate
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday confirmed that BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was detained by police during a metro fare hike protest in Bengaluru. According to Parameshwara, Surya was instructed to hold the demonstration at Freedom Park instead of near the Jayanagar Metro station, where it initially occurred.

G Parameshwara explained, "We detained him temporarily as he insisted on protesting in a location that wasn't authorized. Our police had directed him to shift the protest to Freedom Park. It's vital for all parties involved to communicate and cooperate effectively on metro fare decisions, which requires collective action rather than blame shifting."

The detainment sparked controversy between Karnataka's Congress-led government and the Centre. Tejasvi Surya criticized the state government on social media, highlighting what he described as financial mismanagement leading to fare hikes. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address the alleged fiscal issues impacting 'Namma Metro.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Minister Slams Telangana CM Over 'Revanth Khan' Remark

Union Minister Slams Telangana CM Over 'Revanth Khan' Remark

 India
2
Protests and Commemoration: Israeli President's Visit Sparks Tension in Australia

Protests and Commemoration: Israeli President's Visit Sparks Tension in Aust...

 Global
3
We direct Centre to formally adopt, implement RBI's SoP across India for inter-agency coordination in dealing with digital frauds: SC.

We direct Centre to formally adopt, implement RBI's SoP across India for int...

 India
4
China's Boost for High-Quality Listed Companies

China's Boost for High-Quality Listed Companies

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026