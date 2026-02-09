Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Debunks Allegations of Pakistani Links

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has strongly refuted allegations made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about his supposed links to Pakistan. Gogoi questioned the integrity and validity of the Assam Police report, dismissing claims of his involvement in anti-national activities.

Gogoi has also announced intentions to pursue legal action against Sarma for making public his children's personal information. He criticized Sarma for withholding the SIT report findings for six months, suggesting political motivations ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam.

The controversy around Gogoi's alleged links to Pakistan's ISI has intensified with the BJP attacking him through the accusations against his wife, Elizabeth Colburn. Gogoi maintains that neither he nor his wife has any active involvement in such activities, challenging the seriousness of Sarma's claims on national security grounds.

