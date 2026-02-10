Left Menu

Ethera Glistens with Rs 25 Crore Infusion: Capitalizing on the Lab-Grown Diamond Boom

Ethera, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, secured Rs 25 crore from Bluestone for retail expansion. The funding will enhance Ethera's retail presence and technology. Co-founders Nitesh Jain and Sharad Arora aim to tap into India's growing market, with over 200 new designs launched monthly and a focus on ethical luxury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:39 IST
Ethera Glistens with Rs 25 Crore Infusion: Capitalizing on the Lab-Grown Diamond Boom
  • Country:
  • India

Ethera, a pioneer in lab-grown diamond jewellery, has announced a significant funding achievement, securing Rs 25 crore from investor Bluestone. This infusion is set to drive Ethera's ambitious retail expansion plans, as the brand seeks to establish a more robust presence across India's bustling diamond market. With new stores on the horizon in Bengaluru and Delhi, Ethera is poised for a strategic growth spurt.

Co-founder Sharad Arora emphasized the strategic partnership with Bluestone as a pivotal factor in strengthening Ethera's supply-chain capabilities and operational framework. As India's lab-grown diamond sector grows at an impressive rate, Ethera aims to capture this opportunity by expanding its retail footprint and delivering on its promise of ethical luxury.

Co-founder Nitesh Jain highlighted that the fresh capital will predominantly support physical retail expansion, enhance technological infrastructure, and bolster brand awareness. The burgeoning market offers an estimated USD 500 million revenue potential, with lab-grown diamonds fast becoming a significant segment of the overall jewellery market. This recent funding marks Bluestone's increased commitment to Ethera's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceigall India's Stock Soars on Landmark Solar Project Win

Ceigall India's Stock Soars on Landmark Solar Project Win

 India
2
Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Profit Decline Amid New Labour Code Impact

Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Profit Decline Amid New Labour Code Impact

 India
3
India-US BTA: A Boost for Indian Farmers and Exports

India-US BTA: A Boost for Indian Farmers and Exports

 India
4
Jharkhand's Bold Move: Eradicating Elephantiasis by 2029

Jharkhand's Bold Move: Eradicating Elephantiasis by 2029

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026