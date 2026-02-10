Ethera Glistens with Rs 25 Crore Infusion: Capitalizing on the Lab-Grown Diamond Boom

Ethera, a pioneer in lab-grown diamond jewellery, has announced a significant funding achievement, securing Rs 25 crore from investor Bluestone. This infusion is set to drive Ethera's ambitious retail expansion plans, as the brand seeks to establish a more robust presence across India's bustling diamond market. With new stores on the horizon in Bengaluru and Delhi, Ethera is poised for a strategic growth spurt.

Co-founder Sharad Arora emphasized the strategic partnership with Bluestone as a pivotal factor in strengthening Ethera's supply-chain capabilities and operational framework. As India's lab-grown diamond sector grows at an impressive rate, Ethera aims to capture this opportunity by expanding its retail footprint and delivering on its promise of ethical luxury.

Co-founder Nitesh Jain highlighted that the fresh capital will predominantly support physical retail expansion, enhance technological infrastructure, and bolster brand awareness. The burgeoning market offers an estimated USD 500 million revenue potential, with lab-grown diamonds fast becoming a significant segment of the overall jewellery market. This recent funding marks Bluestone's increased commitment to Ethera's growth trajectory.

