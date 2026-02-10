DMK-Congress Alliance: Talks to Commence Amid Concerns

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi announced on Tuesday that discussions between Congress and DMK for the forthcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will soon commence, dismissing concerns about any discord. The announcement is predicted to ease tensions within Congress, which is pressing for a greater allocution of seats.

DMK's delay in forming a negotiation committee for seat-sharing talks has caused unease within the Congress ranks, prompting the party to establish its own committee. Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai confirmed his party's anticipation of a corresponding action from the DMK.

Selvaperunthagai emphasized the urgency of initiating talks well ahead of the elections, given the extensive campaign efforts required across 234 constituencies. Meanwhile, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy sought to capitalize politically, describing Congress as an 'Ailing' partner in the DMK-led alliance, echoing a sentiment of perceived weakness.

(With inputs from agencies.)