Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Unpublished Memoir: Rahul Gandhi vs. Government

A political clash erupted as Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticized the central government's reaction to Rahul Gandhi quoting an unpublished memoir by General MM Naravane. The book's availability was disputed, causing Gandhi to be silenced in Lok Sabha and sparking a demand for justice from the Speaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:03 IST
Controversy Unfolds Over Unpublished Memoir: Rahul Gandhi vs. Government
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The debate over a yet-to-be-published memoir by Former Army Chief General MM Naravane has stirred a political storm. Congress MP Manickam Tagore lambasted the government's handling of the situation, questioning its justification for restricting opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha.

Tagore underscored that General Naravane had announced the availability of 'Four Stars of Destiny' back in 2023, challenging the government's narrative. He highlighted that senior advocates and parliamentarians had confirmed access to the book, fueling accusations of governmental overreaction.

The controversy heightened when Gandhi attempted to reference the memoir during a parliamentary speech, only to be met with fierce resistance from the treasury benches. This incident prompted Tagore and his colleagues to appeal to the Speaker for justice, as clarification from Penguin Random House India indicated that any circulating copies were unauthorized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

 India
2
Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

 India
3
Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

 Global
4
Kerala High Court Scrutinizes Global Ayyappa Sangam Audit Inconsistencies

Kerala High Court Scrutinizes Global Ayyappa Sangam Audit Inconsistencies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026