Controversy Unfolds Over Unpublished Memoir: Rahul Gandhi vs. Government

The debate over a yet-to-be-published memoir by Former Army Chief General MM Naravane has stirred a political storm. Congress MP Manickam Tagore lambasted the government's handling of the situation, questioning its justification for restricting opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha.

Tagore underscored that General Naravane had announced the availability of 'Four Stars of Destiny' back in 2023, challenging the government's narrative. He highlighted that senior advocates and parliamentarians had confirmed access to the book, fueling accusations of governmental overreaction.

The controversy heightened when Gandhi attempted to reference the memoir during a parliamentary speech, only to be met with fierce resistance from the treasury benches. This incident prompted Tagore and his colleagues to appeal to the Speaker for justice, as clarification from Penguin Random House India indicated that any circulating copies were unauthorized.

