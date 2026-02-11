Governor's Budget Address Sparks Controversy in Andhra Pradesh Assembly
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session witnessed protests and counterclaims as Governor S Abdul Nazeer criticized the YSRCP's previous governance, alleging anarchy and economic setbacks. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy countered outside the Assembly, while the renewed 2024 mandate for Chandrababu Naidu emphasized public trust. Tensions rise amidst accusations of constitutional bypass.
- Country:
- India
The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly commenced with heightened tensions as Governor S Abdul Nazeer delivered a controversial address. Protests erupted from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, who staged a demonstration outside the Assembly, led by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Governor Nazeer leveled strong accusations against the YSRCP, asserting that their governance from 2019 to 2024 led to an economic downturn and a breakdown in law and order. He stated that systemic failures and mismanagement in key sectors had disrupted the state's progress.
However, Nazeer highlighted a renewed mandate in 2024 for the National Democratic Alliance and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, indicating public trust in their leadership. The opposition, led by YSRCP Krishna district MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar, accused the Naidu government of bypassing constitutional norms, underscoring the political friction in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
