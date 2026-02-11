Left Menu

Governor's Budget Address Sparks Controversy in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session witnessed protests and counterclaims as Governor S Abdul Nazeer criticized the YSRCP's previous governance, alleging anarchy and economic setbacks. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy countered outside the Assembly, while the renewed 2024 mandate for Chandrababu Naidu emphasized public trust. Tensions rise amidst accusations of constitutional bypass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:24 IST
Governor's Budget Address Sparks Controversy in Andhra Pradesh Assembly
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer (Photo/Andhra Pradesh I and PR Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly commenced with heightened tensions as Governor S Abdul Nazeer delivered a controversial address. Protests erupted from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, who staged a demonstration outside the Assembly, led by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Governor Nazeer leveled strong accusations against the YSRCP, asserting that their governance from 2019 to 2024 led to an economic downturn and a breakdown in law and order. He stated that systemic failures and mismanagement in key sectors had disrupted the state's progress.

However, Nazeer highlighted a renewed mandate in 2024 for the National Democratic Alliance and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, indicating public trust in their leadership. The opposition, led by YSRCP Krishna district MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar, accused the Naidu government of bypassing constitutional norms, underscoring the political friction in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

 India
2
Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

 India
3
Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

 Global
4
Kerala High Court Scrutinizes Global Ayyappa Sangam Audit Inconsistencies

Kerala High Court Scrutinizes Global Ayyappa Sangam Audit Inconsistencies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026