DMK-Congress Alliance: A Bond Unbroken Amid Power-Sharing Debates

Amid speculations of a rift, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reaffirmed the unity of the DMK-Congress alliance, despite ongoing power-sharing disputes. He firmly ruled out cabinet positions for allies, stating, "The concept is foreign to Tamil Nadu's Dravidian political history."

Actor Vijay and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have criticized the absence of cabinet roles for allies, emphasizing the importance of social justice. However, Stalin accused media outlets of spreading false narratives about the coalition's stability, assuring the public of a harmonious relationship with the Congress.

With elections approaching, Stalin expressed confidence in DMK's continued leadership under the Dravidian model, citing strong public support. He criticized BJP's alleged attempts to destabilize his government, while anticipating future growth and securing justice for Tamil Nadu.

