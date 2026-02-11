Left Menu

DMK-Congress Alliance: A Bond Unbroken Amid Power-Sharing Debates

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserts the DMK-Congress alliance remains intact despite internal dissent and power-sharing debates. Amid speculations and internal disagreements, Stalin ensures no cabinet seats for allies but highlights the alliance's strong political stance. Upcoming state polls are anticipated to favor the DMK's leadership under a Dravidian model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:50 IST
DMK-Congress Alliance: A Bond Unbroken Amid Power-Sharing Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid speculations of a rift, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reaffirmed the unity of the DMK-Congress alliance, despite ongoing power-sharing disputes. He firmly ruled out cabinet positions for allies, stating, "The concept is foreign to Tamil Nadu's Dravidian political history."

Actor Vijay and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have criticized the absence of cabinet roles for allies, emphasizing the importance of social justice. However, Stalin accused media outlets of spreading false narratives about the coalition's stability, assuring the public of a harmonious relationship with the Congress.

With elections approaching, Stalin expressed confidence in DMK's continued leadership under the Dravidian model, citing strong public support. He criticized BJP's alleged attempts to destabilize his government, while anticipating future growth and securing justice for Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium Stuns India with Late Goals in FIH Men's Pro League Thriller

Belgium Stuns India with Late Goals in FIH Men's Pro League Thriller

 Global
2
Tragic Case of Familial Betrayal: Uncle Accused of Heinous Crimes

Tragic Case of Familial Betrayal: Uncle Accused of Heinous Crimes

 India
3
NATO Launches Arctic Sentry: A New Strategic Mission

NATO Launches Arctic Sentry: A New Strategic Mission

 Global
4
Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare Ahead of India vs Namibia T20 Clash

Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare Ahead of India vs Namibia T20 Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026