DMK-Congress Alliance: A Bond Unbroken Amid Power-Sharing Debates
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserts the DMK-Congress alliance remains intact despite internal dissent and power-sharing debates. Amid speculations and internal disagreements, Stalin ensures no cabinet seats for allies but highlights the alliance's strong political stance. Upcoming state polls are anticipated to favor the DMK's leadership under a Dravidian model.
Amid speculations of a rift, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reaffirmed the unity of the DMK-Congress alliance, despite ongoing power-sharing disputes. He firmly ruled out cabinet positions for allies, stating, "The concept is foreign to Tamil Nadu's Dravidian political history."
Actor Vijay and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have criticized the absence of cabinet roles for allies, emphasizing the importance of social justice. However, Stalin accused media outlets of spreading false narratives about the coalition's stability, assuring the public of a harmonious relationship with the Congress.
With elections approaching, Stalin expressed confidence in DMK's continued leadership under the Dravidian model, citing strong public support. He criticized BJP's alleged attempts to destabilize his government, while anticipating future growth and securing justice for Tamil Nadu.
