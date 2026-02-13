Left Menu

Landslide Victory: BNP Returns to Power in Bangladesh After Two Decades

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a landslide parliamentary election, putting Tarique Rahman on track to become prime minister. The result offers a chance to stabilize the country after months of political unrest and industrial disruption following Sheikh Hasina's government collapse in 2024.

Updated: 13-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:04 IST
In a historic turn of events, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has emerged victorious in Bangladesh's parliamentary election, marking its return to power after nearly twenty years. The overwhelming win positions party leader Tarique Rahman as the potential prime minister, succeeding amid ongoing economic and social unrest.

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus managed the relief after the downfall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime. The election results are seen as a crucial step towards stabilizing the nation of 175 million, where industries like apparel manufacturing were hit by political chaos.

Despite a notable win, the BNP has called for reserved celebrations, instead urging followers to focus on peaceful prayers. Meanwhile, global powers such as the U.S., China, and India are notedly observing the situation, given their strategic interests in the region.

