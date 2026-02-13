Left Menu

Controversial Third-Country Deportation Policy Under Scrutiny

A report by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee criticizes the Trump administration's policy of third-country deportations as expensive and poorly supervised. The policy, aimed at curbing illegal immigration, has faced backlash for its inefficacy and potential human rights violations in the involved nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:58 IST
Controversial Third-Country Deportation Policy Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The third-country deportation policy implemented under the Trump administration is facing intense scrutiny, as highlighted by a report from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Democrats on the panel have slammed the policy as costly and ineffective, citing numerous issues in its execution.

According to the report, the State Department facilitated financial agreements with several countries, receiving lump sums ranging from USD 4.7 million to USD 7.5 million to accept deportees. However, the report details how some migrants have been stranded or returned to their home countries at additional costs, raising questions about the policy's efficiency and human rights implications.

The administration maintains that the policy is part of its efforts to curtail illegal immigration, but advocacy groups and Democratic senators argue it is reckless and lacks transparency. Numerous third-country agreements are in various stages of negotiation, drawing further criticism and calls for review and reform.

TRENDING

1
WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

 Global
2
Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

 India
3
Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

 United States
4
Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026