Controversial Third-Country Deportation Policy Under Scrutiny

The third-country deportation policy implemented under the Trump administration is facing intense scrutiny, as highlighted by a report from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Democrats on the panel have slammed the policy as costly and ineffective, citing numerous issues in its execution.

According to the report, the State Department facilitated financial agreements with several countries, receiving lump sums ranging from USD 4.7 million to USD 7.5 million to accept deportees. However, the report details how some migrants have been stranded or returned to their home countries at additional costs, raising questions about the policy's efficiency and human rights implications.

The administration maintains that the policy is part of its efforts to curtail illegal immigration, but advocacy groups and Democratic senators argue it is reckless and lacks transparency. Numerous third-country agreements are in various stages of negotiation, drawing further criticism and calls for review and reform.