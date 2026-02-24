Political Shake-Up in Maharashtra: Pradnya Satav's Sudden Shift

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde confirmed on Tuesday that he accepted Pradnya Satav's resignation last December. Satav, previously a Congress MLC and wife of late MP Rajeev Satav, transitioned to the BJP after resigning on December 18.

Her departure sparked significant criticism from the Congress, who accused the BJP of undermining democratic principles by enticing members through money and positions. They argued that Satav's resignation marked a concerning precedent in political circles.

Opposition members have raised questions about the circumstances leading to her resignation, suggesting external pressures were at play. This incident highlights ongoing tensions within Maharashtra's political landscape.

