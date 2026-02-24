Left Menu

Political Shake-Up in Maharashtra: Pradnya Satav's Sudden Shift

Pradnya Satav, wife of the late MP Rajeev Satav and former Congress MLC, resigned from her position and joined the BJP in December last year. The move sparked controversy with accusations of pressure from the opposition, labeling it as an assault on democracy.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde confirmed on Tuesday that he accepted Pradnya Satav's resignation last December. Satav, previously a Congress MLC and wife of late MP Rajeev Satav, transitioned to the BJP after resigning on December 18.

Her departure sparked significant criticism from the Congress, who accused the BJP of undermining democratic principles by enticing members through money and positions. They argued that Satav's resignation marked a concerning precedent in political circles.

Opposition members have raised questions about the circumstances leading to her resignation, suggesting external pressures were at play. This incident highlights ongoing tensions within Maharashtra's political landscape.

