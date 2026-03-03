A Global Diary: March’s Diplomatic Movements and Political Events

A comprehensive diary of global events scheduled for March 2026 has been released, highlighting a month packed with critical political and economic activity. Key events include international diplomatic meetings, crucial forums, and prominent anniversaries.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is set to lead the delegation at the renowned Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will engage in significant discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Additionally, several high-level meetings are expected across European and Asian capitals.

The diary also outlines various notable anniversaries and elections worldwide, providing a framework for understanding the anticipated political landscape and economic dynamics over the coming weeks. Highlights also include the Geneva International Auto Show, the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris, and other key global gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)