Left Menu

A Global Diary: March’s Diplomatic Movements and Political Events

This daily-updated diary outlines global political and economic events scheduled for March 2026. Highlights include diplomatic visits by global leaders, international forums like the Raisina Dialogue, and significant anniversaries and elections across various countries, providing insight into global political and economic affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:12 IST
A Global Diary: March’s Diplomatic Movements and Political Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A comprehensive diary of global events scheduled for March 2026 has been released, highlighting a month packed with critical political and economic activity. Key events include international diplomatic meetings, crucial forums, and prominent anniversaries.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is set to lead the delegation at the renowned Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will engage in significant discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Additionally, several high-level meetings are expected across European and Asian capitals.

The diary also outlines various notable anniversaries and elections worldwide, providing a framework for understanding the anticipated political landscape and economic dynamics over the coming weeks. Highlights also include the Geneva International Auto Show, the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris, and other key global gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greece Urges Protection for Stranded Seafarers Amid Iran Conflict

Greece Urges Protection for Stranded Seafarers Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
2
Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP in Rajya Sabha

Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP in Rajya Sabha

 India
3
Bond Markets Reel Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

Bond Markets Reel Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

 Global
4
Strengthening Federal Ties: A Collaborative Effort by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Strengthening Federal Ties: A Collaborative Effort by Tamil Nadu and Karnata...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026