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Modi Critiques Congress, Celebrates Development in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for divisive politics in Assam, branding it a 'shop of false promises.' He emphasized BJP's commitment to peace and development in the region, highlighted by the Bodo Peace Accord and significant infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:44 IST
Modi Critiques Congress, Celebrates Development in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique against the Congress party, accusing it of fostering divisions among communities for personal gain in the electoral battleground of Assam. Speaking via video conference from Guwahati to a Kokrajhar audience, Modi termed Congress a 'shop of false promises' and emphasized his government's efforts in laying the foundation for various development initiatives.

The Prime Minister accused Congress of ensnaring generations in Bodoland with unreality, stating, "When you removed the Congress from power both nationally and in Assam, and provided the BJP-NDA an opportunity, our sincere efforts began." He pointed out their strategy contrasts with Congress's divisive politics, spotlighting the Bodo Peace Accord as a landmark step towards enduring peace, uniting major organizations and groups for the first time.

Modi reinforced the government's commitment to preserving Assam's heritage and advancing rapid state development. He expressed his pride in the preservation of Bodo language and culture, acknowledging the significant hardships endured by the region over the decades. Modi also underscored the transformation underway with projects exceeding Rs 4,500 crore, ushering in peace and development in Bodoland, previously marred by violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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