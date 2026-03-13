Pope Leo Calls for Confession Amid Iran Conflict

Pope Leo emphasized the need for Christian political leaders involved in wars to engage in self-reflection and consider confession, aligning with Jesus' teachings on non-violence. Although he refrained from naming any leaders, his remarks intensified calls to end the Iran conflict.

Leo's comments come amid escalating tensions due to recent U.S.-Israeli airstrikes in Iran, actions deemed morally unjustifiable by figures like Washington, D.C. Cardinal Robert McElroy due to their failure to meet the Catholic Church's just war criteria. The Pope's address at the Vatican conference on confession highlighted the ritual's role in promoting peace and social unity.

The Catholic Church has long followed the just war tradition to assess the morality of conflicts, advocating for non-violence and peace. With high-ranking American officials having roots in Christianity, Leo's call seeks to prompt reconsideration of military actions under the umbrella of religious teachings.

(With inputs from agencies.)