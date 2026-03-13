U.S.-Brazil Talks: A New Frontier in Anti-Crime Cooperation

A recent proposal from the Trump administration seeks to involve Brazil in accepting foreigners detained in the United States, as revealed by Folha de S.Paulo. This move is part of broader talks on joint efforts against organized crime.

The proposal parallels the U.S.'s model of deporting alleged criminals to El Salvador. Although Brazil has not yet agreed to these terms, discussions are ongoing, and any agreement could coincide with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's upcoming U.S. visit.

The U.S. State Department has yet to comment on this prospective collaboration, highlighting a sensitive negotiation phase between both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)