U.S.-Brazil Talks: A New Frontier in Anti-Crime Cooperation
The Trump administration proposed having Brazil accept foreigners detained in the U.S. as part of anti-crime cooperation talks. This concept mirrors U.S. deportations to El Salvador, with both governments currently negotiating terms, potentially solidified during President Lula's visit to Washington.
A recent proposal from the Trump administration seeks to involve Brazil in accepting foreigners detained in the United States, as revealed by Folha de S.Paulo. This move is part of broader talks on joint efforts against organized crime.
The proposal parallels the U.S.'s model of deporting alleged criminals to El Salvador. Although Brazil has not yet agreed to these terms, discussions are ongoing, and any agreement could coincide with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's upcoming U.S. visit.
The U.S. State Department has yet to comment on this prospective collaboration, highlighting a sensitive negotiation phase between both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)