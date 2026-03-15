Key Constituencies and Influential Figures: Assam's Assembly Elections Unveiled

The political stage in Assam is heating up as voters prepare for the state assembly elections on April 9. Spread over four distinct regions, including the Brahmaputra Valley and Barak Valley, the 126 constituencies promise a highly competitive yet crucial phase for both major political players and local communities.

With key constituencies like Jalukbari and Jorhat expected to witness tough contests, political heavyweights such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi are set to be under the spotlight. These elections are crucial for communities such as Assamese-speaking minorities, tea tribes, and indigenous groups, whose votes will likely have significant impact.

Besides community involvement, the elections mark significant political narratives, especially after the 2023 delimitation exercise, affecting seats such as Kokrajhar. As historical political ties undergo tests of loyalty at longstanding strongholds like Nazira or Dispur, the changing dynamics promise a compelling electoral battle in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)