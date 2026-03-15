CPI(M) Crisis: Reviving Hope in Bengal's Electoral Landscape

The CPI(M) is grappling with an existential struggle in West Bengal's political arena, as it hopes for a resurgence in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections following poor results in prior polls. With a modest uptick in its vote share, the party is launching strategic initiatives to counter corruption and religious division narratives.

Despite a historically clean image and strong initiatives against issues like corruption and violence, the CPI(M)'s previous electoral performances have been lackluster. The party's support base has steadily declined since 2011, primarily due to an ageing leadership and electoral isolation, making political resurgence crucial.

As opportunities emerge in 2024, the CPI(M) is leveraging its secular stance and engaging fresh leadership to resonate with voters. While the party faces skepticism over strategic meetings and past alliances, CPI(M) remains committed to regaining influence in West Bengal's complex political tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)