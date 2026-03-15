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Bihar Rajya Sabha Election Frenzy: NDA and RJD's Face-Off

Intense political maneuvers are unfolding in Bihar on the eve of Rajya Sabha elections. The NDA, aiming for a sweep, is holding strategy meetings, while RJD seeks support to secure its sole candidate's victory. Key figures engage in mock polling, strategic gatherings, and negotiations with allies in this high-stakes contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:05 IST
Bihar Rajya Sabha Election Frenzy: NDA and RJD's Face-Off
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is witnessing frenetic political maneuvers on the eve of elections for five Rajya Sabha seats. The ruling NDA aims for a clean sweep, orchestrating meetings to galvanize support for its candidates. Simultaneously, the RJD is fervently rallying allies to bolster its sole candidate's chances.

The NDA has been busy with strategic sessions, including mock polling exercises at residences of prominent leaders like JD (U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary and BJP's Samrat Choudhary. The coalition is confident in its bid to secure victories across all seats, leveraging combined strength and leadership of figures such as Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin.

Meanwhile, the RJD, with 25 MLAs, seeks crucial extra support to elect Amrendra Dhari Singh for a consecutive term. Tejashwi Yadav, the party's national working president, has engaged with AIMIM for backing amid recent tensions. Both fronts are mobilizing resources and alliances as the electoral clock ticks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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