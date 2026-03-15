Netanyahu Laughs Off Death Rumors with Coffee Video
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed rumors of his death with a video, jokingly raising a coffee cup. Speculations had arisen due to his absence and a viral video supposedly showing him with six fingers. Netanyahu assured citizens of continued military action against Iran and urged vigilance.
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the swirling rumors of his demise with a video posted on social media showcasing a lighthearted moment.
In the clip, the prime minister is seen ordering a coffee at a roadside mini-market, quipping about social media claims of his death. As speculation intensified recently, partially due to a video appearing to show him with six fingers, Netanyahu humorously raised his hands.
Netanyahu also used the opportunity to discuss ongoing military actions against Iran and Lebanon, praising the resilience of the Israeli people. He encouraged citizens to remain vigilant and heed safety protocols, especially from the Home Front Command, amid ongoing regional tensions.
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