Congo Holds Presidential Election Amidst Thin Turnout and Internet Blackout

In Congo Republic, a presidential election took place on Sunday, expected to perpetuate President Denis Sassou Nguesso's hold on power, despite low voter turnout and internet disruptions. The election faces criticism due to the absence of viable opposition, as key leaders are jailed or in exile.

Over 3.2 million Congolese were registered to vote, although experts predicted the turnout would not match the near 68% seen in 2021. Many polling stations reported minimal lines, suggesting public disinterest in a contest with its outcome all but predetermined.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed an internet blackout during election day, casting doubts on transparency. Critics see the election process as lacking credibility, amid a political environment stifled by restrictive governance, contributing to voter apathy.