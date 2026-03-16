High-Stakes Battle: Bihar's Rajya Sabha Elections Unfold
Bihar's Rajya Sabha elections see members of the ruling NDA and opposition RJD vying for five seats. The NDA is banking on its majority but lacks full numbers for a clean sweep. The opposition, led by RJD, aims to seize the opportunity with support from AIMIM. Results are expected the same day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:15 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, voting commenced for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar with candidates from both the ruling NDA and opposition RJD participating in the biennial elections.
The polling, which began at 9 am in the Bihar Assembly complex, is set to end at 5 pm, followed by counting and the announcement of results.
NDA seeks all five seats but is slightly short on numbers, prompting the opposition RJD to contest with backing from AIMIM, to claim at least one seat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Rajya Sabha
- elections
- NDA
- RJD
- AIMIM
- politics
- MLAs
- voting
- Bihar Assembly
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