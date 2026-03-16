High-Stakes Battle: Bihar's Rajya Sabha Elections Unfold

On Monday, voting commenced for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar with candidates from both the ruling NDA and opposition RJD participating in the biennial elections.

The polling, which began at 9 am in the Bihar Assembly complex, is set to end at 5 pm, followed by counting and the announcement of results.

NDA seeks all five seats but is slightly short on numbers, prompting the opposition RJD to contest with backing from AIMIM, to claim at least one seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)