Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle: Bihar's Rajya Sabha Elections Unfold

Bihar's Rajya Sabha elections see members of the ruling NDA and opposition RJD vying for five seats. The NDA is banking on its majority but lacks full numbers for a clean sweep. The opposition, led by RJD, aims to seize the opportunity with support from AIMIM. Results are expected the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:15 IST
High-Stakes Battle: Bihar's Rajya Sabha Elections Unfold
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, voting commenced for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar with candidates from both the ruling NDA and opposition RJD participating in the biennial elections.

The polling, which began at 9 am in the Bihar Assembly complex, is set to end at 5 pm, followed by counting and the announcement of results.

NDA seeks all five seats but is slightly short on numbers, prompting the opposition RJD to contest with backing from AIMIM, to claim at least one seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and automation fueling new workplace fear: Technological unemployment anxiety

Global AI safety efforts focus too much on prevention

Financial inclusion can boost Africa’s economy, if institutions are strong

Opportunities and challenges for AI digital twins in farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026