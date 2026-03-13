Crackdown on LPG Hoarding in Madurai Sparks State Reaction
In Madurai, police have arrested two individuals for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders, marking a stringent enforcement under Tamil Nadu's Goondas Act. This law enforcement measure aims to tackle illegal diversion of essential commodities amid growing concerns over potential shortages of fuel and gas in the region.
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In a significant move against illegal activities in Madurai, two individuals have been arrested and detained under Tamil Nadu's Goondas Act for hoarding a total of 398 LPG cylinders. The police action signals the state's strongest response yet to curb black marketing of essential commodities.
Chief Minister M K Stalin has appealed to the public not to panic, emphasizing ongoing efforts with the Union Government to address the situation. Concurrently, the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association assures consumers of sufficient petrol and diesel stocks available across 14 terminals, encouraging the avoidance of panic buying.
The crackdown unfolds as Civil Supplies Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) received a tip-off about subsidized domestic gas cylinders being illegally diverted for commercial purposes. Following the arrests, fuel sellers have been cautioned by the Indian Oil Corporation against dispensing petrol in non-standard containers, addressing fire hazards and security risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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