High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Rajya Sabha Elections
Political leaders from the NDA and Opposition are optimistic about winning all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar. NDA claims confidence in securing victories, criticizing the Opposition's lack of unity. Conversely, the Opposition asserts their unity and chances of success amid the ongoing elections across ten states.
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- India
As the Rajya Sabha elections unfold in Bihar, political leaders from both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition are confident about securing victories. NDA leaders assert their chances of winning all five seats, with Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi confident in their success.
Saraogi criticized the opposition, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), for lacking faith in their legislators. BJP MLA Vijay Khemka echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that NDA candidates are certain to win, a belief shared by Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash, who accused the opposition of keeping their MLAs under wraps.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders maintain their optimism. RJD MLA Ramanand Yadav expressed confidence in their united front, while CPI-M leader Ajay Kumar Kushwaha also showed assurance in winning. The elections across ten states involve filling 37 seats, with 26 candidates elected unopposed and the rest contested, including 4 crucial seats in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Rajya Sabha
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- Bihar
- NDA
- opposition
- BJP
- RJD
- voting
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- India
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