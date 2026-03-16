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EC's Bold Reshuffle Ahead of West Bengal Elections

The Election Commission has undertaken a significant reshuffle in West Bengal's civil and police administration to ensure violence-free assembly polls. Key officials, including the state chief secretary and police commissioners, were replaced. This move received mixed reactions from political parties, with opposition parties praising the step towards fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:27 IST
EC's Bold Reshuffle Ahead of West Bengal Elections
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In a strategic move to ensure violence-free assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) executed a top-level reshuffle of the state's civil and police administration on Monday.

This decision aligns with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's promise for peaceful polls. The shake-up replaces key officials such as the state chief secretary and police chiefs, prohibiting them from holding election-related duties.

While the ruling Trinamool Congress criticized this as a 'panic reaction,' the BJP and CPI(M) welcomed it as a necessary measure for fair elections. The assembly election dates are set for April 23 and 29, with vote counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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