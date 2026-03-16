EC's Bold Reshuffle Ahead of West Bengal Elections

In a strategic move to ensure violence-free assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) executed a top-level reshuffle of the state's civil and police administration on Monday.

This decision aligns with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's promise for peaceful polls. The shake-up replaces key officials such as the state chief secretary and police chiefs, prohibiting them from holding election-related duties.

While the ruling Trinamool Congress criticized this as a 'panic reaction,' the BJP and CPI(M) welcomed it as a necessary measure for fair elections. The assembly election dates are set for April 23 and 29, with vote counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)